STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.71 percent at 17,627.21, while the 50-share Nifty index gained 0.65 percent to 5,368.2 after January industrial output data came in surprisingly strong at 6.8 percent, but sentiment was cautious before the Budget on Friday. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.30 percent from Friday's close of 8.28 percent, as surprisingly strong January factory output data reinforced views RBI will cut interest rates only in April. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 49.93/94 per dollar from Friday's 49.84/85 as dollar demand from oil importers stayed strong and global risk appetite was subdued, shrugging off the January industrial output number. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.51 percent from 7.48 percent on Friday, while the one-year rate was at 8.09 percent from 8.18 percent previously. Dealers expect the swap curve to steepen following the liquidity infusion by RBI. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.80/8.85 percent from Friday's close of 8.50/55 percent for three-day loans, on strong demand for funds at the beginning of a two-week reporting cycle. However, the CRR cut prevented a sharp rise in the overnight rate as the market braced for advance tax outflows. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 59 rupees to 28,041 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17627.21 0.71 DOLLEX-30 2896.24 1.55 DOLLEX-100 1926.21 1.61 DOLLEX-200 729.18 1.67 BSE-100 9304.3 0.78 BSE-200 2188.55 0.84 BSE-500 6850.46 0.84 BSE MID-CAP 6406.34 1.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6802.52 0.79 BSE AUTO 10122.89 1.03 BSE-CG 10476.36 2.82 BSE-CD 6747.66 1.73 BSE-FMCG 4161.5 -0.07 BSE-HC 6429.46 -0.23 BSE IPO 1549.28 1.38 BSE-IT 6082.59 -0.81 BSE METALS 11616.32 1.01 BSE OIL & GAS 8476.41 1.69 BSE POWER 2234.4 0.78 BSE REALTY 1858.17 1.75 BSE-PSU 7648.26 0.77 BSE-TECK 3581.01 -0.5 BSE BANKEX 12272.43 1.54 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1147.45 0.62 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)