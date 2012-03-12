STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index settled 0.48 percent higher at 17,587.67, while the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.49 percent to 5,359.55 after January industrial output data came in surprisingly strong at 6.8 percent, but sentiment was cautious before the federal government's budget on Friday. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended 2 basis points higher at 8.30 percent, as an unexpectedly strong January factory output data reinforced views RBI will cut interest rates not before April. RUPEE -------------- The rupee settled weaker at 49.96/97 per dollar from Friday's 49.84/85 close, as dollar needs of local oil companies weighed, but the unexpectedly strong industrial output data, boosted stocks and outlook on inflows, helping deflect some pressure off the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 basis point higher at 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate settled 8 basis points lower at 8.10 percent. Dealers expect the swap curve steepening to continue following the liquidity infusion by the RBI through the CRR cut. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.85/8.90 percent from Friday's close of 8.50/55 percent for three-day loans, on strong demand for funds at the beginning of a two-week reporting cycle. However, the CRR cut prevented a sharp rise in the overnight rate even as the market braced for advance tax outflows. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 29 rupees to 27,953 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17587.67 0.48 DOLLEX-30 2889.62 1.32 DOLLEX-100 1922.34 1.41 DOLLEX-200 727.81 1.48 BSE-100 9285.6 0.58 BSE-200 2184.44 0.65 BSE-500 6838.03 0.66 BSE MID-CAP 6397.06 1.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 6796.26 0.7 BSE AUTO 10106.73 0.87 BSE-CG 10449.24 2.56 BSE-CD 6758.96 1.9 BSE-FMCG 4168.59 0.1 BSE-HC 6434.49 -0.15 BSE IPO 1548.67 1.34 BSE-IT 6067.27 -1.06 BSE METALS 11604.96 0.92 BSE OIL & GAS 8438.67 1.24 BSE POWER 2232.51 0.69 BSE REALTY 1850.45 1.33 BSE-PSU 7635.01 0.6 BSE-TECK 3571.88 -0.75 BSE BANKEX 12233.86 1.22 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1145.36 0.44 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)