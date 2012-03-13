STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was 1.14 percent higher at 17,787.85, while the 50-share Nifty index rose 1.12 percent to 5,419.75 as Monday's strong factory output data raised hopes of foreign fund inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.31 percent, up 1 basis point from Monday's close, as the possibility the Reserve Bank of India would not cut interest rate at its policy review on Thursday grew stronger with robust January factory output data. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.9125/9200 per dollar, marginally stronger than Monday's close of 49.96/97, as traders expect foreign funds to flow into local equities a day after robust factory output data boosted the country's growth outlook. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.53 percent from its previous close of 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate was up 1 basis point at 8.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent as demand remained high. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17787.85 1.14 DOLLEX-30 2927.09 1.3 DOLLEX-100 1946.86 1.28 DOLLEX-200 737.08 1.27 BSE-100 9389.48 1.12 BSE-200 2208.85 1.12 BSE-500 6912.1 1.08 BSE MID-CAP 6454.36 0.9 BSE SMALL-CAP 6847.49 0.75 BSE AUTO 10210.89 1.03 BSE-CG 10599.48 1.44 BSE-CD 6821.61 0.93 BSE-FMCG 4207.4 0.93 BSE-HC 6473.42 0.61 BSE IPO 1565.45 1.08 BSE-IT 6134.89 1.11 BSE METALS 11811.82 1.78 BSE OIL & GAS 8537.29 1.17 BSE POWER 2266.02 1.5 BSE REALTY 1882.72 1.74 BSE-PSU 7728.56 1.23 BSE-TECK 3608.81 1.03 BSE BANKEX 12359.14 1.02 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1156.64 0.98 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)