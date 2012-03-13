STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was 1.26 percent higher at 17,809.48, while the 50-share Nifty index rose 1.32 percent to 5,430.15 after robust factory output data boosted the country's growth outlook. Investors ignored the likelihood of a pick up in February inflation, due to be released on Wednesday. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 8.32 percent, up 2 basis point from Monday's close, as January's factory output strengthened expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will hold interest rates steady when it reviews policy on Thursday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.83/84 per dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 49.96/97, on expectations of more foreign funds inflows. But gains are seen capped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision at 1815 GMT. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.53 percent from its previous close of 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent as demand remained high. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 39 rupees to 27,933 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17809.48 1.26 DOLLEX-30 2930.75 1.42 DOLLEX-100 1950.16 1.45 DOLLEX-200 738.28 1.44 BSE-100 9405.37 1.29 BSE-200 2212.43 1.28 BSE-500 6924.08 1.26 BSE MID-CAP 6471.67 1.17 BSE SMALL-CAP 6863.49 0.99 BSE AUTO 10153.66 0.46 BSE-CG 10635.78 1.79 BSE-CD 6806.77 0.71 BSE-FMCG 4203.98 0.85 BSE-HC 6477.65 0.67 BSE IPO 1571.1 1.45 BSE-IT 6121.83 0.9 BSE METALS 11914.67 2.67 BSE OIL & GAS 8591.88 1.82 BSE POWER 2273.92 1.85 BSE REALTY 1890.01 2.14 BSE-PSU 7744.21 1.43 BSE-TECK 3602.4 0.85 BSE BANKEX 12351.7 0.96 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1158.2 1.12 S&P CNX NIFTY 5430.15 1.32 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)