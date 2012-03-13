STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was 1.43 percent higher at 17,839.16, while the 50-share Nifty index rose 1.43 percent to 5,435.95 as rising optimism about the U.S. economy filters down to an improved outlook for earnings in India Inc. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 8.34 percent, up 4 basis points from Monday's close, as January's factory output strengthened possibility of the Reserve Bank of India holding interest rates steady when it reviews policy on Thursday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.84/85 per dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 49.96/97, on expectations of more foreign fund inflows. But gains are seen capped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision at 1815 GMT. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.53 percent from its previous close of 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.80 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent as demand remained high. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 105 rupees to 27,867 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17839.15 1.43 DOLLEX-30 2935.26 1.58 DOLLEX-100 1951.58 1.52 DOLLEX-200 738.73 1.5 BSE-100 9412.37 1.37 BSE-200 2213.79 1.34 BSE-500 6928.12 1.32 BSE MID-CAP 6471.81 1.17 BSE SMALL-CAP 6865.15 1.01 BSE AUTO 10143.47 0.36 BSE-CG 10624.31 1.68 BSE-CD 6793.62 0.51 BSE-FMCG 4210.52 1.01 BSE-HC 6480.74 0.72 BSE IPO 1569.41 1.34 BSE-IT 6122.35 0.91 BSE METALS 12018.9 3.57 BSE OIL & GAS 8644.69 2.44 BSE POWER 2266.17 1.51 BSE REALTY 1890.58 2.17 BSE-PSU 7729.35 1.24 BSE-TECK 3601.76 0.84 BSE BANKEX 12327.52 0.77 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1160.31 1.31 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)