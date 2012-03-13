STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 1.28 percent higher at 17,813.62, while the 50-share Nifty index settled 1.31 percent higher at 5,429.5, their highest close in more than two weeks, led by gains in Reliance Industries and Infosys. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 8.33 percent, up 3 basis points from Monday's close, as January's factory output strengthened possibility of the Reserve Bank of India holding interest rates steady when it reviews policy on Thursday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.85/86 per dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 49.96/97, on expectations of more foreign fund inflows. But gains are seen capped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision at 1815 GMT. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.51 percent from its previous close of 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.08 percent from 8.10 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.80 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent as demand remained high. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 110 rupees to 27,862 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17813.62 1.28 DOLLEX-30 2931.29 1.44 DOLLEX-100 1949.26 1.4 DOLLEX-200 738.03 1.4 BSE-100 9401.04 1.24 BSE-200 2211.7 1.25 BSE-500 6922.46 1.23 BSE MID-CAP 6474.44 1.21 BSE SMALL-CAP 6865.93 1.03 BSE AUTO 10118.01 0.11 BSE-CG 10607.01 1.51 BSE-CD 6782.86 0.35 BSE-FMCG 4212.25 1.05 BSE-HC 6473.13 0.6 BSE IPO 1569.19 1.33 BSE-IT 6116.46 0.81 BSE METALS 11953.73 3.01 BSE OIL & GAS 8658.43 2.6 BSE POWER 2266.34 1.52 BSE REALTY 1889.43 2.11 BSE-PSU 7731.71 1.27 BSE-TECK 3601.07 0.82 BSE BANKEX 12303.31 0.57 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1160.18 1.29 S&P CNX NIFTY 5429.5 1.31 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)