STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.52 percent at 17,905.83, while the 50-share Nifty index was 0.57 percent higher at 5,460.35, with flows into equities staying positive ahead of a critical week featuring the RBI policy meeting on Thursday and the federal budget on Friday. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.30 percent, down from Tuesday's close of 8.32 percent, with traders building up expectations of a policy rate cut as manufacturing inflation numbers were benign. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.96/97 to the dollar, marginally weaker than 49.93/94 on strong dollar demand from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.49 percent from 7.48 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.06 percent from 8.07 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.85/8.90 percent, higher from Tuesday's rate of 8.70/8.80 percent on strong demand in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 196 rupees to 27,636 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17905.83 0.52 DOLLEX-30 2949.86 0.63 DOLLEX-100 1963.44 0.73 DOLLEX-200 743.05 0.68 BSE-100 9458.49 0.61 BSE-200 2224.17 0.56 BSE-500 6958.55 0.52 BSE MID-CAP 6491.13 0.26 BSE 6859.09 -0.1 SMALL-CAP BSE AUTO 10219.04 1 BSE-CG 10790.42 1.73 BSE-CD 6789.94 0.1 BSE-FMCG 4256.48 1.05 BSE-HC 6530.6 0.89 BSE IPO 1579.82 0.68 BSE-IT 6068.28 -0.79 BSE METALS 11997.05 0.36 BSE OIL & 8647.27 -0.13 GAS BSE POWER 2293.04 1.18 BSE REALTY 1880.37 -0.48 BSE-PSU 7805.9 0.96 BSE-TECK 3585.03 -0.45 BSE BANKEX 12483.3 1.46 BSE TAS 1160.94 0.07 SHARIAH ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)