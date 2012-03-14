STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.59 percent at 17,919.3, while the 50-share Nifty index settled 0.63 percent higher at 5,463.9, as banks gained amid expectations of a rate cut from the central bank, while Tata Motors surged after announcing increased production at its U.K. plant. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.26 percent, down from Tuesday's close of 8.32 percent, with traders building up expectations of a policy rate cut on Thursday as core manufacturing inflation numbers were benign. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.96/97 to the dollar, marginally weaker than 49.93/94 on strong dollar demand from importers of oil and gold. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.49 percent from 7.48 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.05 percent from 8.07 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.85/8.90 percent, higher from Tuesday's rate of 8.70/8.80 percent on strong demand in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 270 rupees to 27,562.36 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17919.3 0.59 DOLLEX-30 2952.09 0.71 DOLLEX-100 1964.28 0.77 DOLLEX-200 743.43 0.73 BSE-100 9462.58 0.65 BSE-200 2225.29 0.61 BSE-500 6961.43 0.56 BSE MID-CAP 6495.34 0.32 BSE SMALL-CAP 6846.64 -0.28 BSE AUTO 10204.26 0.85 BSE-CG 10776.84 1.6 BSE-CD 6770.16 -0.19 BSE-FMCG 4250.14 0.9 BSE-HC 6513.46 0.62 BSE IPO 1578.17 0.57 BSE-IT 6075.41 -0.67 BSE METALS 11941.79 -0.1 BSE OIL & GAS 8684.61 0.3 BSE POWER 2290.1 1.05 BSE REALTY 1871.2 -0.96 BSE-PSU 7838.42 1.38 BSE-TECK 3582.69 -0.51 BSE BANKEX 12529 1.83 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1160.86 0.06 S&P CNX NIFTY 5463.9 0.63 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)