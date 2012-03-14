STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.59 percent at 17,919.3, while the 50-share Nifty index settled 0.63 percent higher at 5,463.9, on speculation the central bank may still deliver a surprise rate cut this week after a key sub-measure of inflation cooled. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond settled 4 basis points lower at 8.28 percent, with traders building up expectations of a policy rate cut as manufacturing inflation eased in February. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended marginally stronger at 49.91/92 to the dollar, from 49.93/94 on Tuesday, because of dollar inflows into Indian equities, which offset the demand for the greenback from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 1 basis point higher at 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate eased 3 basis points to 8.04 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate settled higher at 8.85/8.90 percent, from Tuesday's rate of 8.70/8.80 percent on strong demand in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 290 rupees to 27,542 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17919.3 0.59 DOLLEX-30 2952.09 0.71 DOLLEX-100 1964.28 0.77 DOLLEX-200 743.43 0.73 BSE-100 9462.58 0.65 BSE-200 2225.29 0.61 BSE-500 6961.43 0.56 BSE MID-CAP 6495.34 0.32 BSE SMALL-CAP 6846.64 -0.28 BSE AUTO 10204.26 0.85 BSE-CG 10776.84 1.6 BSE-CD 6770.16 -0.19 BSE-FMCG 4250.14 0.9 BSE-HC 6513.46 0.62 BSE IPO 1578.17 0.57 BSE-IT 6075.41 -0.67 BSE METALS 11941.79 -0.1 BSE OIL & GAS 8684.61 0.3 BSE POWER 2290.1 1.05 BSE REALTY 1871.2 -0.96 BSE-PSU 7838.42 1.38 BSE-TECK 3582.69 -0.51 BSE BANKEX 12529 1.83 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1160.86 0.06 S&P CNX NIFTY 5463.9 0.63 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)