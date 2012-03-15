STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.4 percent at 17,847.28 and the 50-share Nifty index 0.48 percent lower at 5,437.75 on profit taking after the recent rally. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond up one basis point at 8.29 percent in cautious trade ahead of the policy review. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 50.1550/1700 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 49.91/92 to the dollar, as dollar demand from gold importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were up one basis point each at 7.50 percent and 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.90/9.00 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.85/8.90 percent, on robust demand. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17847.28 -0.4 DOLLEX-30 2930.05 -0.75 DOLLEX-100 1947.27 -0.87 DOLLEX-200 736.94 -0.87 BSE-100 9411.65 -0.54 BSE-200 2213.17 -0.54 BSE-500 6924.41 -0.53 BSE MID-CAP 6457.59 -0.58 BSE SMALL-CAP 6828.17 -0.27 BSE AUTO 10148.04 -0.55 BSE-CG 10649.24 -1.18 BSE-CD 6706.59 -0.94 BSE-FMCG 4239.7 -0.25 BSE-HC 6481.8 -0.49 BSE IPO 1565.29 -0.82 BSE-IT 6094.22 0.31 BSE METALS 11732.36 -1.75 BSE OIL & GAS 8670.05 -0.17 BSE POWER 2269.61 -0.89 BSE REALTY 1844.34 -1.44 BSE-PSU 7758.38 -1.02 BSE-TECK 3584.45 0.05 BSE BANKEX 12464.34 -0.52 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1156.78 -0.35 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)