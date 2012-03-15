STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.33 percent at 17,859.57 and the 50-share Nifty index 0.39 percent lower at 5,442.65 as a very divided market awaits the RBI's monetary policy review, with traders saying the central bank may well deliver a surprise rate cut -- its second unexpected action in a week. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond steady at 8.29 percent in cautious trade ahead of the policy review. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 50.14/15 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 49.91/92 to the dollar, as dollar demand from gold importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.49 percent from previous close and the one-year rate up one basis point at 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate flat at 8.85/8.90 percent, on continued robust demand. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 96 rupees to 27,347 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17859.57 -0.33 DOLLEX-30 2932.77 -0.65 DOLLEX-100 1950.14 -0.72 DOLLEX-200 738.25 -0.7 BSE-100 9425.53 -0.39 BSE-200 2217.12 -0.37 BSE-500 6937.97 -0.34 BSE MID-CAP 6479.27 -0.25 BSE SMALL-CAP 6832.96 -0.2 BSE AUTO 10141 -0.62 BSE-CG 10710.48 -0.62 BSE-CD 6680.49 -1.32 BSE-FMCG 4233.28 -0.4 BSE-HC 6498.5 -0.23 BSE IPO 1571.38 -0.43 BSE-IT 6097.62 0.37 BSE METALS 11801.03 -1.18 BSE OIL & GAS 8648.58 -0.41 BSE POWER 2278.91 -0.49 BSE REALTY 1853.95 -0.92 BSE-PSU 7789.79 -0.62 BSE-TECK 3589.95 0.2 BSE BANKEX 12511.28 -0.14 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1158.18 -0.23 S&P CNX NIFTY 5442.65 -0.39 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)