STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 1.41 percent at 17,666.57 and the 50-share Nifty index was 1.57 percent lower at 5,378, led by banking shares after the RBI kept key interest rates unchanged in its policy review, putting to rest hopes that the central bank could surprise markets with monetary easing. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond rose to 8.36 percent from 8.29 percent after the Reserve Bank of India left key policy rates unchanged. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 50.22/23 per dollar, weaker than its Wednesday's close of 49.91/92 to the dollar, as dollar demand from gold importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate climbed to 7.56 percent from 7.49 percent and the one-year rate rose to 8.14 percent from 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was steady at 8.85/8.90 percent, on continued robust demand. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 45 rupees to 27,488 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17666.57 -1.41 DOLLEX-30 2901.34 -1.72 DOLLEX-100 1927.06 -1.89 DOLLEX-200 729.67 -1.85 BSE-100 9313.97 -1.57 BSE-200 2191.34 -1.53 BSE-500 6859.82 -1.46 BSE MID-CAP 6413.26 -1.26 BSE SMALL-CAP 6785.34 -0.9 BSE AUTO 10125.85 -0.77 BSE-CG 10567.57 -1.94 BSE-CD 6608.47 -2.39 BSE-FMCG 4201.35 -1.15 BSE-HC 6479.85 -0.52 BSE IPO 1564.21 -0.88 BSE-IT 6071.37 -0.07 BSE METALS 11785.85 -1.31 BSE OIL & GAS 8507.51 -2.04 BSE POWER 2259.5 -1.34 BSE REALTY 1825.99 -2.42 BSE-PSU 7681.32 -2 BSE-TECK 3569.25 -0.38 BSE BANKEX 12204.76 -2.59 BSE TAS 1148.74 -1.04 SHARIAH ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)