STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 1.36 percent at 17,675.85 and the 50-share Nifty index settled 1.53 percent lower at 5,380.5, as sectors sensitive to interest rates such as banks and real estate firms dropped after the central bank kept its policy unchanged and voiced a more hawkish stance than investors had expected. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond rose to 8.35 percent from 8.29 percent after the Reserve Bank of India left key policy rates unchanged. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 50.40/41 per dollar, weaker than its Wednesday's close of 49.91/92 to the dollar, as dollar demand from gold importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate climbed to 7.57 percent from 7.49 percent and the one-year rate rose to 8.14 percent from 8.04 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.00/9.05 percent, higher from Wednesday's rate of 8.85/8.90 percent, on continued robust demand. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 88 rupees to 27,531 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17675.85 -1.36 DOLLEX-30 2902.37 -1.68 DOLLEX-100 1927.15 -1.89 DOLLEX-200 729.5 -1.87 BSE-100 9314.43 -1.57 BSE-200 2190.85 -1.55 BSE-500 6858.29 -1.48 BSE MID-CAP 6405.36 -1.39 BSE SMALL-CAP 6780.45 -0.97 BSE AUTO 10132.48 -0.7 BSE-CG 10556.58 -2.04 BSE-CD 6522.24 -3.66 BSE-FMCG 4206.64 -1.02 BSE-HC 6485.22 -0.43 BSE IPO 1566.13 -0.76 BSE-IT 6080.88 0.09 BSE METALS 11776.91 -1.38 BSE OIL & GAS 8523.55 -1.85 BSE POWER 2258.76 -1.37 BSE REALTY 1821.35 -2.66 BSE-PSU 7684.01 -1.97 BSE-TECK 3567.4 -0.43 BSE BANKEX 12203.29 -2.6 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1149.47 -0.98 S&P CNX NIFTY 5380.5 -1.53 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)