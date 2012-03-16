STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.27 percent at 17,723.03 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.32 percent to 5,397.55, ahead of the annual budget due to start at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.36 percent, with traders on the sidelines awaiting the annual budget for details on the government's 2012/13 borrowing and the fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 50.26/27 to a dollar from Thursday's close of 50.38/39, helped by gains in local shares and an improvement in global risk appetite. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down 1 basis point, at 7.56 percent and 8.17 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 9.00/9.10 percent, higher than Thursday's 8.75/8.80 percent for one-day funds, as demand increased on outflows toward advance tax payments by companies. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17723.03 0.27 DOLLEX-30 2890.25 -0.42 DOLLEX-100 1919.59 -0.39 DOLLEX-200 726.78 -0.37 BSE-100 9340.84 0.28 BSE-200 2197.46 0.3 BSE-500 6879.17 0.3 BSE MID-CAP 6432.06 0.42 BSE SMALL-CAP 6804.49 0.35 BSE AUTO 10007.13 -1.24 BSE-CG 10635.99 0.75 BSE-CD 6423.04 -1.52 BSE-FMCG 4229.25 0.54 BSE-HC 6502.89 0.27 BSE IPO 1568.65 0.16 BSE-IT 6119.6 0.64 BSE METALS 11794.39 0.15 BSE OIL & GAS 8500.4 -0.27 BSE POWER 2282.65 1.06 BSE REALTY 1840.3 1.04 BSE-PSU 7717.79 0.44 BSE-TECK 3586.48 0.53 BSE BANKEX 12271.96 0.56 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1149.09 -0.03 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)