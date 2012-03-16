STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.35 percent at 17,738.12 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.45 percent to 5,404.45, as Finance Minister begins budget speech in Parliament. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond down 3 basis points at 8.33 percent in volatile trade, as traders await the annual budget details on the government's 2012/13 borrowing and the fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 50.3100/3175 to a dollar from Thursday's close of 50.38/39, helped by gains in local shares and an improvement in global risk appetite. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down 1 basis point, at 7.56 percent and 8.17 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 9.00/9.10 percent, higher than Thursday's 8.75/8.80 percent for one-day funds, as demand increased on outflows toward advance tax payments by companies. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 43 rupees to 27,661 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17738.12 0.35 DOLLEX-30 2894 -0.29 DOLLEX-100 1922.47 -0.24 DOLLEX-200 727.9 -0.22 BSE-100 9352.21 0.41 BSE-200 2200.24 0.43 BSE-500 6888.21 0.44 BSE MID-CAP 6448.12 0.67 BSE SMALL-CAP 6821.66 0.61 BSE AUTO 10034.66 -0.97 BSE-CG 10664.57 1.02 BSE-CD 6441.48 -1.24 BSE-FMCG 4229.21 0.54 BSE-HC 6521.44 0.56 BSE IPO 1573.95 0.5 BSE-IT 6113.71 0.54 BSE METALS 11753.19 -0.2 BSE OIL & GAS 8479.98 -0.51 BSE POWER 2289.29 1.35 BSE REALTY 1849.77 1.56 BSE-PSU 7722.74 0.5 BSE-TECK 3585.23 0.5 BSE BANKEX 12326.17 1.01 BSE TAS 1151.51 0.18 SHARIAH ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)