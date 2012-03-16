STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 1.04 percent at 17,491.32 and the 50-share Nifty index fell 0.94 percent to 5,330.1, after the government raised the excise duty and service tax rate in its 2012/13 budget. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.43 percent after touching a two-and-a-half-month high of 8.44 percent, as the government projected a higher-than-expected borrowing plan for 2012/13. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 50.29/30 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 50.38/39, after dipping to a low of 50.4350, as gold importers unwound some long-dollar positions on fears of a sharp fall in demand for the yellow metal after the government doubled import duty on it. A fall in local stocks also weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.61 percent from 7.57 percent previously, while the one-year rate was at 8.20 percent from 8.18 percent on Thursday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 9.20/9.25 percent, higher than Thursday's 8.75/8.80 percent for one-day funds, as demand increased on outflows toward advance tax payments by companies. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 116 rupees to 27,820 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17491.32 -1.04 DOLLEX-30 2853.49 -1.68 DOLLEX-100 1893.88 -1.73 DOLLEX-200 716.76 -1.75 BSE-100 9213.14 -1.09 BSE-200 2166.58 -1.11 BSE-500 6785.93 -1.06 BSE MID-CAP 6361.47 -0.69 BSE SMALL-CAP 6719.73 -0.9 BSE AUTO 10138.04 0.05 BSE-CG 10314.86 -2.29 BSE-CD 6394.39 -1.96 BSE-FMCG 4274.87 1.62 BSE-HC 6364.71 -1.86 BSE IPO 1557.56 -0.55 BSE-IT 6068.78 -0.2 BSE METALS 11547.51 -1.95 BSE OIL & GAS 8234.47 -3.39 BSE POWER 2199.83 -2.61 BSE REALTY 1799.11 -1.22 BSE-PSU 7487.98 -2.55 BSE-TECK 3552.45 -0.42 BSE BANKEX 12030.5 -1.42 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1134.63 -1.29 S&P CNX NIFTY 5330.1 -0.94 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)