STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 1.19 percent at 17,466.2 and the 50-share Nifty index ended 1.16 percent lower at 5,317.9, led by oil stocks, after the government unveiled a budget for the next fiscal year that was seen as too modest for a corporate sector looking for more concessions. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.42 percent after touching a two-and-a-half-month high of 8.45 percent, as the government projected a higher-than-expected borrowing plan for 2012/13. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 50.175/185 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 50.38/39, as gold importers unwound some long-dollar positions on fears of a sharp fall in demand for the yellow metal after the government doubled import duty on it. A fall in local stocks also weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 7.62 percent from 7.57 percent previously, while the one-year rate ended at 8.21 percent from 8.18 percent on Thursday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was ended at 8.70/8.75 percent after touching at 9.20/9.25 percent, little changed from Thursday's 8.75/8.80 percent for one-day funds, as demand waned towards end of the day after advance tax payment outflows by companies. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 27 rupees to 27,731 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17466.2 -1.19 DOLLEX-30 2849.42 -1.82 DOLLEX-100 1890.66 -1.89 DOLLEX-200 715.62 -1.9 BSE-100 9197.46 -1.26 BSE-200 2163.11 -1.27 BSE-500 6775.79 -1.2 BSE MID-CAP 6361.59 -0.68 BSE SMALL-CAP 6704.46 -1.12 BSE AUTO 10154.48 0.22 BSE-CG 10246.18 -2.94 BSE-CD 6486.73 -0.54 BSE-FMCG 4287.16 1.91 BSE-HC 6354.34 -2.02 BSE IPO 1558.04 -0.52 BSE-IT 6069.03 -0.19 BSE METALS 11515.35 -2.22 BSE OIL & GAS 8240.78 -3.32 BSE POWER 2191.42 -2.98 BSE REALTY 1798.33 -1.26 BSE-PSU 7481.78 -2.63 BSE-TECK 3546.61 -0.58 BSE BANKEX 11969.5 -1.92 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1135.79 -1.19