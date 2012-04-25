(Updates to close)
MUMBAI, April 25 Indian bond yields rose, while
the rupee and stocks remained under pressure after Standard &
Poor's cut the country's outlook, with traders predicting
pressure on the central bank to step in to prevent further falls
in markets.
Indian markets have already been battered in recent weeks by
the issues spotlighted by S&P in downgrading the country's
outlook to negative, with the rupee recently at
three-and-half-month lows, and bond yields near their December
2011 highs.
That explained the relatively muted falls on Wednesday,
after initially bigger knee jerk reactions, as S&P cited
well-flagged market risks such as India's widening current
account and fiscal deficits, a slowdown in reforms, and the
weaker economic outlook.
On top of all these challenges, uncertainty about the
taxation of foreign investors has most recently raised fears
about slowing capital inflows.
Traders said that markets would continue their recent falls
unless the Reserve Bank of India steps in with debt purchases or
by intervening in the currency markets, though the central bank
may not be in a position to act decisively.
"Since S&P was doing an assessment, this was not quite
unexpected. This puts the probability of an actual rating cut on
the horizon. If that event happens, it will have a big impact on
foreign fund flows," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president
of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"If the RBI supports the market, yields may move to 8.50
percent. Otherwise, they may go up to 8.75 percent in the near
term.
S&P officials had a much publicised meeting with Indian
finance ministry officials earlier this month, which had sparked
speculation about a potential cut in the outlook.
India's 10-year bond yield rose as much as 8
basis points to 8.65 percent on the day, not far from the levels
above 8.70 percent hit in December, before closing at 8.63
percent.
The country's main stock indexes also fell, with the main
BSE index ending down 0.3 percent.
The rupee fell to as low as 52.745 against the
dollar, before recovering to 52.54/5500.
Still, traders expect the local currency to soon resume its
falls towards the record low of 54.30 hit in December.
"The ratings news combined with potential tax changes for
foreign investors is a potentially potent mix for INR. A
re-visit to the 2011 highs in USD/INR can't be ruled out," said
Jonathan Cavenagh, an FX strategist for Westpac in Singapore.
"The RBI can help sway that sentiment but in the current
environment it may well struggle to cap gains in the pair," he
also said, adding his own target for USD/INR is at 53.50.
Whether the central bank can intervene is in doubt.
A key risk remains India's acute liquidity shortage, as
shown by the surge in repo borrowings from the central bank,
which has regularly surpassed 1 trillion rupees -- well above
RBI's comfort levels.
Any dollar sales would just exacerbate that situation, while
the government has a heavy borrowing program of 3.7 trillion
rupees via bonds in the fiscal first half, f u rther draining
liquidity from markets.
Consequently, the OIS curve remains inverted. India's 5-year
swap rate rose 6 basis points to 7.66 percent
after hitting as high as 7.71 percent, the highest since July.
Meanwhile, 1-year swap rate gained 2 basis
points to 7.98 percent after earlier hitting three-week highs.
India's inter-bank call rate was perched at
8.40/8.45 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 8.35/8.40 pct,
and the repo rate of 8.00 percent.
