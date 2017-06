MUMBAI, June 11 The Indian rupee weakened against the dollar, while stocks slashed gains after Standard & Poor's warned India could become the first BRIC country to lose its investment-grade rating.

The local unit fell to a session low at 55.62/63 against the dollar after the announcement, while India's main stock index cut gains of nearly 1 percent to trade flat on the day.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield <IN087921G=CC > showed a more muted reaction, trading down 1 basis point at 8.34 percent from its previous close. (Reporting By Mumbai markets team)