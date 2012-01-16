MUMBAI Jan 16 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open steady on Monday as falling supplies are offset by higher area under cultivation.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the farm department of the top producing state.

* Jeera is cultivated in winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

* The most-active February jeera contract ended 0.11 percent higher at 16,179 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures may edge up on overseas enquiries though prospects of a bumper crop and higher carry-forward stocks from last year could restrict the gains.

* The April turmeric contract ended almost steady at 4,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins from January.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may open down on increasing supplies from the new crop that would peak by the end of January, and imports from Vietnam by February.

* Vietnam is the largest pepper producer in the world followed by Indonesia and India.

* The most-active pepper February contract ended 0.7 percent lower at 30,980 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)