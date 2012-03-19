March 19 Exports of Indian spices rose 1 percent to 436,175 tonnes in the April-January period from a year earlier, led by a rise in pepper, cardamom and turmeric, the state-run Spices Board said in a statement on its website.

However, in terms of rupee value, spices exports during the period rose by 47 percent a ided by the rupee's near 16 percent plunge in 2011 that benefited exporters.

Turmeric shipments jumped 69 percent to 67,000 tonnes and cumin rose 54 percent to 34,500 tonnes.

Pepper exports gained 49 percent to 22,300 tonnes.

However, exports of chilli fell 17 percent to 169,500 tonnes while garlic plummeted 93 percent to 1,250 tonnes.

The exports represented 87 percent of the board's year-to-March target of 500,000 tonnes, the statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)