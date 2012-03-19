MUMBAI, March 19 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in India fell to a new contract low on Monday afternoon because of mounting supplies from the new season crop in a year when output is expected to rise, analysts said.

* At 3 p.m, the most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 3.63 percent to 12,730 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 12,712.5 rupees.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera was at 13,118 rupees per 100 kg, down 205 rupees.

* "Arrivals are rising day by day as this is the peak arrivals season. Demand is not enough to consume all the arrivals and this is keeping prices under pressure," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

* About 28,000-30,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at Unjha.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvesting starts from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped in afternoon trade because of cancellation of auctions at Nizamabad market due to mounting domestic supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a bumper crop.

* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad market for a week till March 24 due to over supply of fresh crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* The turmeric for April contract was trading down 1.66 percent at 4,278 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric auctions have been cancelled because supply was huge but there was no place to store," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures retreated from a fresh contract high on profit-taking outweighing lower supplies and weak stocks.

* Overall supplies have been low in the domestic market since the start of the season because of reduced arrivals from farmers expecting further price increases due to lower estimated output.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery was 0.77 percent lower at 43,770 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen nearly 10 percent this month.

* "Prices are highly volatile as the March contract is expiring on Tuesday. Overall trend is positive because output is down in both leading producing states Karnataka and Kerala," said C.P. Krishnan, whole time director, Geojit Comtrade.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 361 rupees to 41,686 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)