MUMBAI, March 20 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open lower on Tuesday on mounting supplies from the new season crop.

* About 28,000-30,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have been arriving daily at Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvested from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* On Monday, the most-active April jeera contract ended 3.16 percent lower at 12,792.50 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures are expected to open lower due to a surge in spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 2.34 percent lower at 4,248 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures are seen rising on thin domestic supplies as farmers hold back stocks expecting further price increases due to an estimated drop in output.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 0.07 percent higher at 44,140 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)