MUMBAI, March 20 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures
in India fell to a new contract low for the second straight
session on Tuesday, hurt by large arrivals of the new season
crop in the spot market amid expectations of higher output this
year, analysts said.
* At 2 p.m, the most-traded jeera for April delivery
fell 1.26 percent to 12,522.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 12,450 rupees.
* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera dropped
240 rupees to 12,857 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily supplies in Unjha market have risen to 38,000-40,000
bags of 60 kg each compared to 28,000-30,000 bags a week ago.
* "Supplies are huge. Heavy supplies are likely to continue
till the end of this month," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader
from Unjha.
* Spot traders expect jeera prices to fall to 12,000 rupees
in the short term.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to
December, and harvesting starts in February.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up on some short-covering, although
higher domestic supplies and expectations of a bumper crop
restricted the gains.
* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad
market in Andhra Pradesh for the week to March 24 due to excess
supply of fresh crop.
* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected
to rise further, traders said.
* Turmeric for April contract was trading up 0.19
percent at 4,256 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has fallen
nearly 12 percent this month.
* "It is likely to trade steady in the remaining session due
to lack of cues from the spot market. Any upside movement is
very limited because of higher supplies," said Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of
the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes
in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell as continued profit-booking after prices
rose nearly 8 percent this month outweighed lower supplies and
weak stocks.
* Overall supplies have been low in the domestic market since
the start of the season because of reduced arrivals from farmers
expecting further price increases due to lower estimated output.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery was 2.68
percent lower at 42,955 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen 8
percent this month.
* "Correction is expected to continue till the levels of
42,300 rupees," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 600
rupees to 40,747 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)