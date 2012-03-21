MUMBAI, March 21 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to continue trading weak on Wednesday as well due to large arrivals of the new season crop in the spot market amid expectations of higher output this year, analysts said.

* Daily supplies in the Unjha market, a key trading market in Gujarat, have risen to 38,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each compared with 28,000-30,000 bags a week ago.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvested from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* On Tuesday, the most-active April jeera contract ended 2.90 percent lower at 12,315 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open lower due to a surge in spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a bumper crop.

* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh for the week to March 24 due to excess supply of fresh crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 1.69 percent lower at 4,176 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may fall on continued profit-booking after prices rose more than 7 percent this month though thin domestic supplies lower stocks seen restricting losses.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 3.30 percent lower at 42,685 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)