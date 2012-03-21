MUMBAI, March 21 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures erased early gains to fall more than 1 percent on Wednesday to hit a fresh contract low, weighed by large arrivals of the new season crop in the spot market and subdued spot demand, analysts said.

* At 2:45 p.m, the most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 1.36 percent to 12,147.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 12,115 rupees. The contract has fallen more than 15 percent this month.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera dropped 104 rupees to 12,769 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies in Unjha market have risen to 38,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each compared to 28,000-30,000 bags a week ago.

* "Short-covering was seen in the early trade but overall trade is down. Higher arrivals will keep prices under pressure," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot traders expect jeera prices to fall to 12,000 rupees in the short term.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvesting starts in February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on some short-covering, although higher domestic supplies and expectations of a bumper crop restricted the gains.

* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh for the week to March 24 due to excess supply of fresh crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* Turmeric for April contract was trading up 3.02 percent at 4,302 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has fallen 11 percent this month.

* "It is just a temporary phase. Selling should be seen around 4,400 rupees levels as supplies are very high because of a bumper crop," said Hudani.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were trading higher as lower supplies and weak stocks supported buying.

* Overall supplies have been low in the domestic market since the start of the season because of reduced arrivals from farmers expecting further price increases due to lower estimated output.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery was 0.47 percent higher at 42,885 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 100 rupees to 40,828 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)