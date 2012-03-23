MUMBAI, March 23 India's turmeric futures are expected to open lower on Friday due to higher domestic supplies at the Erode spot market and expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.

* Turmeric auctions have been canceled at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh for the week to March 24 due to excess supply of fresh crop.

* Daily arrivals have touched about 22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* On Thursday, the April turmeric contract ended 0.79 percent lower at 4,286 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures are seen opening weak due to large arrivals of the new season crop in the spot market amid expectations of higher output this year, analysts said.

* Daily supplies in the Unjha market, a key trading market in Gujarat, have risen to 38,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each compared with 28,000-30,000 bags a week ago.

* Jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December and harvested from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* The most-active April jeera contract ended 1.12 percent lower at 11,935 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures may fall due to subdued demand in spot at higher prices but thin domestic supplies and lower stocks are seen restricting losses.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 3.89 percent lower at 40,655 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)