MUMBAI, March 23 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on Friday on a decline in spot supplies amid strong
export demand, although expectations of higher production
weighed on appetite, analysts said.
* At 2:37 p.m., the most-traded jeera for April delivery
on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) rose 2.05 percent to 12,185 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies were only 20,000 bags at Unjha market on Friday
against more than 30,000 bags this week. A fall in supplies
supported buying," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG
Wealth Management.
* Traders, however, expect spot supplies to pick up next
week due to the ongoing peak arrival season.
* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 16.5
rupees to 12,732 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to
December, and harvested from February.
PEPPER:
Pepper futures were trading higher as farmers held back
stocks in the spot market hoping that prices would rise further
due to estimated lower output.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery rose
0.59 percent at 40,850 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies are very low in pepper because overall
production in down. Prices have gained significantly in the past
months and should now stabilize at these levels," said a trader
from Kochi, Kerala.
* Overall supplies have been low in the local market since
the start of the season on reduced arrivals from farmers.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local
pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 562 rupees
to 40,128 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose more than 1 percent as some buying
emerged at lower prices, although expectations of a bumper crop
hurt appetite.
* Daily arrivals have touched about 22,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu, and are expected to rise
further, traders said.
* Turmeric for April contract gained 1.07 percent at
4,332 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some export enquiries are seen at these levels. Prices
are unlikely to fall much from these levels and would sustain
here," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra
Pradesh.
* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad
market in Andhra Pradesh in the week to March 24 due to an
excess supply of the fresh crop.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of
the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes
in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
