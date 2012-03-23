MUMBAI, March 23 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Friday on a decline in spot supplies amid strong export demand, although expectations of higher production weighed on appetite, analysts said.

* At 2:37 p.m., the most-traded jeera for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 2.05 percent to 12,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies were only 20,000 bags at Unjha market on Friday against more than 30,000 bags this week. A fall in supplies supported buying," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders, however, expect spot supplies to pick up next week due to the ongoing peak arrival season.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 16.5 rupees to 12,732 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvested from February.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures were trading higher as farmers held back stocks in the spot market hoping that prices would rise further due to estimated lower output.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery rose 0.59 percent at 40,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are very low in pepper because overall production in down. Prices have gained significantly in the past months and should now stabilize at these levels," said a trader from Kochi, Kerala.

* Overall supplies have been low in the local market since the start of the season on reduced arrivals from farmers.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 562 rupees to 40,128 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose more than 1 percent as some buying emerged at lower prices, although expectations of a bumper crop hurt appetite.

* Daily arrivals have touched about 22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* Turmeric for April contract gained 1.07 percent at 4,332 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some export enquiries are seen at these levels. Prices are unlikely to fall much from these levels and would sustain here," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh in the week to March 24 due to an excess supply of the fresh crop.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)