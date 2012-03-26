MUMBAI, March 26 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a fresh contract low on Monday due to mounting supplies in the spot market amid expectations of higher production, analysts said.

* At 3:26 p.m., the most-traded jeera for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.15 percent to 11,845 rupees per 100 kg after touching a new low of 11,762.5 rupees.

* "Local demand is weak because traders expect prices to fall further by 200-300 rupees on the back of supplies. Arrivals are likely to remain higher until April," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* On Monday, around 32,000 bags of 60 kg each arrived at the Unjha market, out of which 25,000 got traded.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 93 rupees to 12,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvested from February.

PEPPER

Pepper futures dropped in the afternoon trade, tracking weak spot cues where demand slipped at higher prices though dwindling stocks and estimates of lower output restricted the losses.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery fell 0.28 percent at 41,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A range-bound movement is expected in pepper. Overseas demand has also come down at these levels," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Rao expects the April contract to trade in the range of 40,000-44,000 rupees for this week.

* Overall, supplies have been low in the local market since the start of the season on reduced arrivals from farmers.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 157 rupees to 40,732 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to increased supplies in the spot markets and subdued demand amid expectations of a bumper crop.

* Farmers increased supplies at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, which opened on Monday after a week-long closure.

* Daily arrivals have touched about 22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu, and 25,000 bags at Nizamabad, traders said.

* Turmeric for April contract fell 1.95 percent at 4,234 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are weighing on sentiment. Prices are likely to remain weak in the short term. Spot markets will again shut from Wednesday on year-end closing," said Rao from Angel Commodities.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)