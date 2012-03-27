MUMBAI, March 27 India's turmeric futures are expected to open lower on Tuesday due to increased supplies in the spot markets and subdued demand amid expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.

* Farmers have increased supplies at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, which opened on Monday after a week-long closure.

* On Monday, the April turmeric contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended 2.41 percent lower at 4,214 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures are seen opening weak due to mounting supplies in the spot market amid expectations of higher production, analysts said.

* Daily average supplies in the Unjha market, a key trading market in Gujarat, have risen to 38,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each.

* The most-active April jeera contract ended 0.71 percent lower at 11,897.50 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are seen opening up due to dwindling stocks and estimates of lower output.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 1.57 percent higher at 42,115 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)