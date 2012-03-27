MUMBAI, March 27 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Tuesday afternoon as export demand remained strong while supplies dropped.

* At 2:26 p.m., the most-traded jeera for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.42 percent at 11,947.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is very good and is expected to remain high in the coming months," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Arrivals in Unjha were around 28,000 bags of 60 kg each, compared with 32,000 bags a day before, he said.

* However, jeera fell 125 rupees to 12,450 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Unjha because of expectations for arrivals to pick up in the coming weeks. Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvested from February.

PEPPER

Pepper futures eased on as export demand slowed with the close of the financial year.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery fell 0.87 percent to 41,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* Activity has dwindled sharply because exporters are busy closing their accounts, said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* She said the April contract would likely be rangebound between 41,050 and 42,650 rupees in the short term, with thinning stocks and estimates of lower output providing support.

* Supplies have been low in the local market since the start of the season in January as farmers have been sitting on stocks expecting prices to rise.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper edged up 10 rupees to 40,663 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures climbed on short covering after they had fallen more than 12 percent this month, but the outlook remains subdued in anticipation of a bumper crop.

* The April contract rose 0.71 percent to 4,244 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies at the Nizamabad market, the trading hub in Andhra Pradesh, rose sharply to about 25,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags previous, traders said.

* Daily arrivals were about 22,000 bags at Erode, another key market, in Tamil Nadu, they said.

* Spot turmeric dropped 4 rupees to 3,794 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)