MUMBAI, March 27 India's turmeric futures are expected to edge up in opening trades on Wednesday on short covering after prices fell more than 11 percent this month, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the April turmeric contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended 1.80 percent higher at 4,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, increased supplies in the spot markets and subdued demand amid expectations of a bumper crop are likely to restrict gains, analysts said.

* Farmers have increased supplies at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, which opened on Monday after a week-long closure.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures are seen opening up due to strong export demand but mounting supplies in the spot market amid expectations of higher production may weigh on sentiment, analysts said.

* India, the world's top exporter of cumin, could boost exports 29 percent in 2011/12 and ship 19 percent more again of the spice in the next financial year, improving global supplies and potentially dampening high prices.

* The most-active April jeera contract ended 2.63 percent higher at 12,210 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily average supplies in the Unjha market, a key trading market in Gujarat, have risen to 38,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are seen opening down on a decline in overseas demand but dwindling stocks and estimates of lower output could limit downside.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 1.46 percent lower at 41,500 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)