MUMBAI, March 27 India's turmeric futures are
expected to edge up in opening trades on Wednesday on short
covering after prices fell more than 11 percent this month,
analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the April turmeric contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended 1.80
percent higher at 4,290 rupees per 100 kg.
* However, increased supplies in the spot markets and
subdued demand amid expectations of a bumper crop are likely to
restrict gains, analysts said.
* Farmers have increased supplies at the Nizamabad market in
Andhra Pradesh, which opened on Monday after a week-long
closure.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures are seen opening up due to
strong export demand but mounting supplies in the spot market
amid expectations of higher production may weigh on sentiment,
analysts said.
* India, the world's top exporter of cumin, could boost
exports 29 percent in 2011/12 and ship 19 percent more again of
the spice in the next financial year, improving global supplies
and potentially dampening high prices.
* The most-active April jeera contract ended 2.63
percent higher at 12,210 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily average supplies in the Unjha market, a key trading
market in Gujarat, have risen to 38,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg
each.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are seen opening down on a decline in
overseas demand but dwindling stocks and estimates of lower
output could limit downside.
* The most-active pepper April contract ended 1.46
percent lower at 41,500 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)