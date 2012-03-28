MUMBAI, March 28 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday as supplies rose
on expectations for higher output.
* "Daily arrivals are picking up but demand is subdued.
Prospects of higher production is dampening the sentiment," said
Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the
western state of Gujarat, are around 28,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg
each, traders said.
* At 1:50 p.m., the most-traded jeera for April delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was down 2.13 percent at 11,950 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the spot market in Unjha, jeera fell 67.5 rupees to
12,412.5 rupees per 100 kg. Jeera is cultivated during winter,
from October to December, and harvested from February.
PEPPER
Pepper futures dropped as high prices in the spot market
dented export and domestic demand.
* "Volumes have come down because prices are very high to
attract buying," Acharya said.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery fell
1.54 percent to 40,860 rupees per 100 kg, but is up nearly 30
percent since the beginning of the year.
* Analysts expect prices to fall to 40,000 rupees in the
short term.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 374
rupees to 40,405 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies have been low since the start of the season in
January as farmers have been sitting on stocks expecting prices
to rise, but arrivals from Karnataka are gradually improving,
traders said.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local
pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
TURMERIC
Higher supplies, expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish
exports combined to weigh on turmeric, pushing the April
contract down 1.03 percent at 4,246 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand has slowed because traders are expecting
more decline in prices. Prices may fall by another 500 rupees,"
said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, the trading hub
in Andhra Pradesh.
* Supplies at the Nizamabad market were around 20,000 bags
of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of
March, traders said.
* Spot turmeric was steady at 3,837 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of
the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes
in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)