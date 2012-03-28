MUMBAI, March 28 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday as supplies rose on expectations for higher output.

* "Daily arrivals are picking up but demand is subdued. Prospects of higher production is dampening the sentiment," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 28,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* At 1:50 p.m., the most-traded jeera for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.13 percent at 11,950 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the spot market in Unjha, jeera fell 67.5 rupees to 12,412.5 rupees per 100 kg. Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvested from February.

PEPPER

Pepper futures dropped as high prices in the spot market dented export and domestic demand.

* "Volumes have come down because prices are very high to attract buying," Acharya said.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery fell 1.54 percent to 40,860 rupees per 100 kg, but is up nearly 30 percent since the beginning of the year.

* Analysts expect prices to fall to 40,000 rupees in the short term.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 374 rupees to 40,405 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have been low since the start of the season in January as farmers have been sitting on stocks expecting prices to rise, but arrivals from Karnataka are gradually improving, traders said.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Higher supplies, expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish exports combined to weigh on turmeric, pushing the April contract down 1.03 percent at 4,246 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand has slowed because traders are expecting more decline in prices. Prices may fall by another 500 rupees," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, the trading hub in Andhra Pradesh.

* Supplies at the Nizamabad market were around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

* Spot turmeric was steady at 3,837 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)