MUMBAI, March 29 India's turmeric futures are
expected to open lower on Thursday on expectations for a bumper
crop and sluggish exports, analysts said.
* On Wednesday, the April turmeric contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended
0.88 percent lower at 4,252 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies at the Nizamabad market were around 20,000 bags
of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of
March, traders said.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer
of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000
tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures are seen lower as supplies rose
on expectations for higher output, analysts said.
* The most-active April jeera contract ended 2.17
percent lower at 11,945 rupees per 100 kg.
* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the
western state of Gujarat, are around 28,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg
each, traders said.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are expected to open down as high prices in
the spot market dented export and domestic demand but dwindling
stocks and estimates of lower output could limit downside.
* The most-active pepper April contract ended 1.64
percent lower at 40,820 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)