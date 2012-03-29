MUMBAI, March 29 India's turmeric futures are expected to open lower on Thursday on expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish exports, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the April turmeric contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended 0.88 percent lower at 4,252 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies at the Nizamabad market were around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures are seen lower as supplies rose on expectations for higher output, analysts said.

* The most-active April jeera contract ended 2.17 percent lower at 11,945 rupees per 100 kg.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 28,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open down as high prices in the spot market dented export and domestic demand but dwindling stocks and estimates of lower output could limit downside.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 1.64 percent lower at 40,820 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)