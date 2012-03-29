MUMBAI, March 29 Indian pepper futures fell on
Thursday as high domestic prices put off foreign buyers, while
other spices such as turmeric and jeera dropped on bumper
harvest expectations and better arrivals.
* At 3:40 p.m., the most-active pepper for April delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was down 0.78 percent at 40,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand is negligible because India is offering at
a very high premium to its competitors in the international
market," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* Prices could fall to 37,000 rupees in the short term,
traders said.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 876
rupees to 39,330 rupees per 100 kg.
* Arrivals from Karnataka are gradually improving, traders
said, indicating a change in perception after farmers sat on
stocks since the start of January expecting prices to rally
further.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local
pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
TURMERIC
Expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish exports pushed
the April turmeric contract down 0.42 percent at 4,234
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies are very high in the local market due to hopes
of a bumper crop after farmers expanded area under cultivation,"
Reddy said.
* In Nizamabad, the trading hub in the southern state of
Andhra Pradesh, supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg
each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders
said.
* Spot turmeric fell 33.5 rupees to 3,799.5 rupees per 100
kg in Nizamabad.
* Output in Andhra Pradesh, the country top producer of the
spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in
2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped on rising arrivals
from the new crop.
* "Supplies are likely to remain high until April," said Jay
Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in the western
state of Gujarat.
* Average daily arrivals in Unjha are around 28,000-32,000
bags of 60 kg each, traders said.
* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX
was down 0.27 percent at 11,912.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera,
which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from
February.
* Exports are expected to jump 29 percent in 2011/12, and
climb a further 19 percent in the coming financial year that
begins in April, according trade and industry forecast.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)