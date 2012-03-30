MUMBAI, March 30 India's turmeric futures are likely to trade lower on Friday on increased supplies in the spot amid expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish exports, analysts said.

* On Thursday, the April turmeric contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.89 percent lower at 4,214 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies at the Nizamabad market were around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures are likely to open lower on rising arrivals from the new crop and subdued local demand, analysts said.

* The most-active April jeera contract ended 1.44 percent higher at 12,117.50 rupees per 100 kg as strong export demand support prices.

* Exports are expected to jump 29 percent in 2011/12, and climb a further 19 percent in the coming financial year that begins in April, according to trade and industry forecast.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 28,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are expected to open weak as high domestic prices put off foreign buyers and dented domestic demand.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 0.53 percent lower at 40,605 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)