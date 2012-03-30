MUMBAI, March 30 Pepper futures in India dropped on Friday as higher prices dented overseas demand but thin supplies in spot and estimates of lower output could help recovery next week, analysts said.

* At 2:40 p.m., the most-active pepper for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 3.61 percent at 39,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Indian origin pepper is costliest in the international market. Buyers have stopped placing orders as they are waiting for some dip in prices," said Shikha Mittal,analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Prices could fall to 37,000 rupees in the short term, traders said.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as market fretted about rising supplies from the new crop which could further dampen prices.

* "Arrivals are higher and expected to increase further in April. Prices may fall to 11,750 rupees, said Mittal.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha,a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX was down 1.22 percent at 11,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

* Exports are expected to jump 29 percent in 2011/12, and climb a further 19 percent in the coming financial year that begins in April, according trade and industry forecast.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were down as expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish exports pulled down prices.

* The April turmeric contract was down 0.38 percent at 4,198 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect turmeric prices to fall to 4,000 rupees in short term.

* In Nizamabad, the trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

* Output in Andhra Pradesh, the country top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)