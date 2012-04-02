MUMBAI, April 2 India's jeera, or cumin seed,
futures are likely to open weak on Monday due to rising supplies
in the domestic market on a likely increase in output this year,
analysts said.
* About 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
have been arriving daily at Unjha. Jeera is cultivated during
winter from October to December and harvesting starts from
February.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan.
16, up 50 percent from the year ago.
* On Saturday, the most-active April jeera contract
ended 0.17 percent higher at 11,980 rupees per 100 kg in the
previous session.
TURMERIC:
Turmeric futures are expected to open lower due to mounting
spot supplies from the new season crop and subdued exports.
* The April turmeric contract last ended 1.28
percent lower at 4,148 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in
acreage.
PEPPER:
Pepper futures are expected to open up due to slack arrivals
in the local markets as farmers sat on stocks anticipating
further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.
* The most-active pepper April contract ended 0.61
percent higher 39,225 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Overall supplies have been low in the local market since
the start of the season on reduced arrivals from farmers.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)