MUMBAI, April 2 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are likely to open weak on Monday due to rising supplies in the domestic market on a likely increase in output this year, analysts said.

* About 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at Unjha. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from the year ago.

* On Saturday, the most-active April jeera contract ended 0.17 percent higher at 11,980 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures are expected to open lower due to mounting spot supplies from the new season crop and subdued exports.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 1.28 percent lower at 4,148 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures are expected to open up due to slack arrivals in the local markets as farmers sat on stocks anticipating further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 0.61 percent higher 39,225 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Overall supplies have been low in the local market since the start of the season on reduced arrivals from farmers.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)