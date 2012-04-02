MUMBAI, April 2 Turmeric futures in India fell to a fresh contract low on Monday, hurt by higher supplies in spot markets amid expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.

* At 2:30 p.m., the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.70 percent at 4,036 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a fresh contract lo w of 4,010 rupees.

* "Supply pressure is very high. Buyers are staying away because they are expecting a further fall in prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Analysts expect the April contract to fall to 3,800 rupees in the next two-three days.

* In Nizamabad, a trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

* Output in Andhra Pradesh, the country top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures in India were up as thin supplies in spot and depleting stocks triggered buying.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery was up 0.75 percent at 39,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* The NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on pepper contracts from April 3 to control excessive price volatility.

* "Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher prices because exports have slowed down at these prices. Selling in the April contract could be seen around 40,000-40,500 rupees," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up on some bargain buying after falling more than 16 percent in March, although rising supplies from the new crop restricted gains.

* "Bargain buying is supporting prices but sentiment is still down because of higher supplies," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX was up 0.50 percent at 12,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and climb a further 19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts.

