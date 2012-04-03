MUMBAI, April 3 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures are seen opening down on Tuesday on rising supplies from the new crop and expectations of an increase in output, analysts said.

* On Monday, the most-active April jeera contract ended 0.33 percent lower at 11,940 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures are expected to open lower, hurt by higher supplies in spot markets amid expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 3.90 percent lower at 3,986 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures are likely to trade weaker as a decline in export orders due to a recent rally in prices i s seen weighing on appetite, although thin supplies could restrict losses.

* The most-active pepper April contract ended 0.47 percent lower 39,070 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)