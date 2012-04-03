MUMBAI, April 3 Turmeric futures in India dropped to a contract low for the third straight session on Tuesday due to mounting spot supplies and expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.

* At 1:50 p.m., the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.60 percent at 3,960 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a fresh contract low of 3,942 rupees.

* "The April contract has breached an important support level of 3,950 rupees and now prices could slide further to 3,800 rupees," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* "Supply pressure is expected to continue till the end of April in the spot markets."

* In Nizamabad, a trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 87 rupees to 3,675 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March in Nizamabad, traders said.

* Output from Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell more than 1 percent after the NCDEX imposed a special margin on contracts from Tuesday and as sluggish overseas demand triggered selling.

* The NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on pepper contracts to control excessive price volatility.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery was down 1.14 percent at 38,625 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sentiment is down because special margins are effective from today. Overseas demand is also weak because of higher prices of Indian origin pepper," said Mittal.

* Indian origin pepper is offered at a premium of $400-$500 per tonnes over its competitors in the international market.

* At Kochi in Kerala, pepper was 328 rupees down at 38,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were steady as short-covering after prices fell nearly 17 percent since the start of March offset rising supplies from the new crop.

* "Short-covering is supporting jeera prices but the trend still remains bearish because of higher domestic supplies," said an analyst from Mumbai.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX was up 0.29 percent at 11,975 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and climb a further 19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)