MUMBAI, April 4 Turmeric futures in India fell to a contract low for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, hurt by rising spot supplies and expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.

* At 4:30 p.m., the April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.32 percent at 3,878 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a fresh contract low of 3,860 rupees.

* "Prices are expected to continue to fall because supplies are very high. Supply pressure is likely to continue for another 15-20 days," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 37 rupees to 3,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March in Nizamabad, traders said.

* Output from Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were down due to an increased margin imposed by the NCDEX and subdued export demand but slack local supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the losses.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery was down 0.41 percent at 37,995 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Any sharp rise is unlikely because exports are negligible. Prices may fall by another 300-400 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on pepper contracts to control excessive price volatility.

* Indian origin pepper is offered at a premium of $400-$500 per tonnes over its competitors in the international market.

* At Kochi in Kerala, pepper fell 589 rupees to 38,079 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose, tracking firm spot prices where demand improved at lower levels but arrivals from the new crop weighed on appetite.

* "It's just a temporary phase, trend is still weak because supplies are higher than demand," said Reddy.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX was up 3.46 percent at 12,347.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and climb a further 19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)