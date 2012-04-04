MUMBAI, April 4 Turmeric futures in India fell
to a contract low for the fourth straight session on Wednesday,
hurt by rising spot supplies and expectations of a bumper crop,
analysts said.
* At 4:30 p.m., the April turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
2.32 percent at 3,878 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a fresh
contract low of 3,860 rupees.
* "Prices are expected to continue to fall because supplies
are very high. Supply pressure is likely to continue for another
15-20 days," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a
trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 37 rupees to 3,630 rupees per
100 kg.
* Supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from
about 15,000 bags in the second week of March in Nizamabad,
traders said.
* Output from Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of
the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes
in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were down due to an increased margin imposed
by the NCDEX and subdued export demand but slack local supplies
and dwindling stocks restricted the losses.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery was down
0.41 percent at 37,995 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Any sharp rise is unlikely because exports are
negligible. Prices may fall by another 300-400 rupees," said
Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* The NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on
pepper contracts to control excessive price volatility.
* Indian origin pepper is offered at a premium of $400-$500
per tonnes over its competitors in the international market.
* At Kochi in Kerala, pepper fell 589 rupees to 38,079 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local
pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose, tracking firm spot prices
where demand improved at lower levels but arrivals from the new
crop weighed on appetite.
* "It's just a temporary phase, trend is still weak because
supplies are higher than demand," said Reddy.
* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX
was up 3.46 percent at 12,347.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the
western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg
each, traders said.
* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera,
which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from
February.
* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the
financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and climb a further
19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)