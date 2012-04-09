MUMBAI, April 9 Indian jeera futures are likely to extend losses for a second day on Monday, helped by higher arrivals from a good harvest.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.67 percent lower at 12,082.5 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and is seen climbing a further 19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open lower on fresh imports from Vietnam and weak export demand.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.57 percent down at 37,560 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday.

* Vietnam is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures in India are likely to open steady as bargain buying is seen offsetting rising spot supplies and expectations of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.83 percent at 3,830 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday, after touching a contract low of 3,806 rupees.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. ID:nI8E8D1022] (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav)