MUMBAI, April 9 Indian jeera futures fell for the second straight session to hit a new contract low on Monday afternoon on higher arrivals from a good harvest and lacklustre demand in the spot market.

* At 2:50 p.m, the most-traded jeera for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 3.37 percent at 11,675 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low at 11,625 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices are looking bearish, and we may see further decline in its prices on moderate demand and higher supplies," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Kary Comtrade.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing Gujarat state rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and is seen climbing a further 19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 202 rupees to 12,446 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell tracking the spot market trend due to rising arrivals and expectations of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract was down 2.98 percent at 3,716 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a contract low of 3,692 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Supply situation has improved significantly. Daily arrivals in the country have risen to around 40,000 bags compared to 30,000 bags last month," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* "All key turmeric producing states are reporting bumper crop. We may see correction of another 200 rupees from the current level," Rao said.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. ID:nI8E8D1022]

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric dropped 119 rupees to 3,506 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures recouped early losses on short-covering, analysts said. The spice has lost 3 percent since the start of the month.

* The most-active pepper for May delivery was 0.75 percent higher at 38,875 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from a low of 38,200 rupees struck earlier.

* At Kochi in Kerala, pepper fell 48.4 rupees to 38,035 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher supplies from Vietnam could weigh on prices in the short term, analyst said. Vietnam is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country.

* "Fundamentals are still weak due to higher imports and it will come down," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management, adding support is pegged at 38,200 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma, Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)