MUMBAI, April 10 Indian jeera futures are likely to fall for the third straight session on Tuesday and hit a new contract low on higher arrivals from a good harvest and lacklustre demand in both overseas and domestic market.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.79 percent at 11,922.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low at 11,897.5 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing Gujarat state rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open up on short-covering after falling sharply on Monday on rising arrivals and expectations of a bumper crop.

* On Monday, the April turmeric contract closed down 3.91 percent at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a contract low and the 4 percent lower circuit at 3,678 rupees earlier in the day.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. ID:nI8E8D1022]

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric dropped 121 rupees to 3,508 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open lower on higher supplies from Vietnam, the largest producer, and on weak demand for the spice in overseas market.

* The most-active pepper for May delivery closed up 1.87 percent higher at 39,310 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from a low of 38,200 rupees struck earlier in the previous session.

* At Kochi in Kerala, pepper fell 64 rupees to 38,147 rupees per 100 kg.

* Vietnam is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)