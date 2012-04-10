MUMBAI, April 10 Indian jeera futures are likely
to fall for the third straight session on Tuesday and hit a new
contract low on higher arrivals from a good harvest and
lacklustre demand in both overseas and domestic market.
* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down
3.79 percent at 11,922.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low at 11,897.5 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top
producing Gujarat state rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from
less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said.
* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera,
which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from
February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to open up on short-covering
after falling sharply on Monday on rising arrivals and
expectations of a bumper crop.
* On Monday, the April turmeric contract closed down
3.91 percent at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a
contract low and the 4 percent lower circuit at 3,678 rupees
earlier in the day.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top
producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to
83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
ID:nI8E8D1022]
* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric dropped 121 rupees to
3,508 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open lower on higher supplies
from Vietnam, the largest producer, and on weak demand for the
spice in overseas market.
* The most-active pepper for May delivery closed up
1.87 percent higher at 39,310 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from
a low of 38,200 rupees struck earlier in the previous session.
* At Kochi in Kerala, pepper fell 64 rupees to 38,147 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Vietnam is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a
discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)