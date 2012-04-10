MUMBAI, April 10 Indian jeera futures extended losses to hit another contract low on Tuesday afternoon, on higher arrivals in the local market from a good harvest and a lacklustre demand from domestic and foreign buyers, analysts said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.09 percent lower at 11,160 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low at 11,572.5 rupees.

* "Arrivals are high in Unjha, which is weighing on prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing Gujarat state, rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said. Prices in Unjha were down 23.3 rupees at 12,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

PEPPER

Pepper futures extended gains for the second straight session on short-covering, after falling for three weeks.

* The most traded May pepper contract was up 0.98 percent at 39,740 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen over 17 percent in last three weeks on higher supplies amid moderate demand in the spot market.

* "There is a moderate arrival and demand in domestic market though there is an oversupply in overseas market, which is pressuring domestic market also," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice, is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper rose 354 rupees to 38,389 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures fell for another session, weighed by higher supplies in the local market after bumper harvest, analysts said.

* Turmeric for April delivery was 0.38 percent lower at 3,666 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,612 rupees.

* "Arrivals are high and even buyers are not aggressive," said Reddy, adding turmeric may trade in the range of 3,650-3,800 rupees.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. ID:nI8E8D1022]

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric dropped 27.55 rupees to 3,480.35 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)