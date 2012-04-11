MUMBAI, April 11 Indian pepper futures eased from a one-week high hit in the previous session on weak export and domestic demand, with further falls expected amid bearish sentiment.

* The most-traded pepper for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.9 percent lower at 39,200 rupees per 100 kg, easing from its Tu e sday's high of 40,250 rupees, a level last seen on April 3.

* At Kochi, in Kerala, pepper was quoted 130.6 rupees lower at 38,719.4 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper of Indian origin was quoted at a premium of $1,000 per tonne in the international market, dissuading overseas buyers.

* "The overall trend is bearish as export demand is very weak," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped on robust arrivals from the new season crop and on higher supply expectations due to an increase in acreage.

* The May turmeric contract was down 3.53 percent at 3,664 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a new contract low of 3,652 rupees.

* "In spot markets, arrivals have peaked but stockists are not active due to bumper production. They are expecting further fall in prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric eased 5 rupees to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell in choppy trade on higher arrivals in spot markets and weak demand but short-covering, following sharp falls in the past sessions, limited the slide.

* The April Jeera contract was trading down 0.70 percent at 11,670 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It was up on short-covering. Fundamentally, it's bearish and prices could fall on higher arrivals," said JRG Wealth Management's Reddy.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing Gujarat state, rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said. Prices in Unjha were down 31 rupees at 12,502 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)