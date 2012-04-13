MUMBAI, April 13 Pepper futures extended losses for a third day weighed by sluggish export demand and supplies from Vietnam, analysts said.

* At 2:53 p.m, the most-active pepper for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.43 percent at 39,050 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 38,835 rupees. In the Kochi spot market, pepper fell 137.5 rupees to 38,502.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice, is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said.

* Analysts expect pepper prices to fall further.

* "Trend is still weak as export demand is coming down and market is full of cheap imports from Vietnam," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Pepper may trade in the range of 38,500-39,500 rupees, said Reddy.

JEERA

Jeera futures extended losses to hit another contract low, on higher arrivals in the local market from a good harvest and a lacklustre demand from domestic and foreign buyers, analysts said.

* The most-traded jeera for May delivery was 0.67 percent lower at 11,877 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low at 11,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices are expected to fall further as crop this year is higher, and traders are waiting for further decline in the prices before placing new orders," said Arvindbhai, a trader based in the western state of Gujarat.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing Gujarat state, rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said. Prices in Unjha were down 31 rupees at 12,474 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped to hit a contract low on robust arrivals from the new season crop and on higher supply expectations due to an increase in acreage.

* The May turmeric contract was down 0.56 percent at 3,522 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a new contract low of 3,474 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Overall factor is bearish, export demand is very week and it could drag down prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric eased 28 rupees to 3,345 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma, Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)