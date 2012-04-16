MUMBAI, April 16 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Monday, on bargain buying after hitting their lowest level in
more than three years last week, although arrival pressure and
an estimated increase in output this year weighed, analysts
said.
* The May turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.96 percent at 3,558
rupees per 100 kg by 3:28 p.m. The contract last week fell to
3,474 rupees, the lowest level for the second month contract
since January 2009.
* "Futures rose on lower-level buying. In the physical
market, despite sharp fall, stockists are not active. They are
waiting for further correction," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst
with Kotak Commodity Services.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top
producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to
83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 9 rupees to 3,327
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper edged lower, extending losses from their lowest level
in seven weeks, weighed by weak export demand and surging
supplies from Vietnam, analysts said.
* The most traded May pepper contract was down 0.72
percent at 37,750 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of
37,400 rupees, a level last seen on March 2. In the Kochi spot
market, pepper fell 921.9 rupees to 37,463.1 rupees per 100 kg.
* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice,
is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of
$1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said.
* Analysts expect downward pressure in prices to continue.
* Support is placed 37,700/37,350 rupees, said Aurobinda
Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade.
JEERA
Jeera futures were up more than a percent on short-covering
after falling over 7 percent in the last week and on a decline
in arrivals, analysts said.
* The May jeera contract was up 1.57 percent at
11,985 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell over 7 percent in
previous six trading sessions.
* "Due to a sharp fall in prices, farmers started holding
back and reduced supplies to the spot market. And this also
supported the prices," said Hudani.
* Daily arrivals in the Unjha, a key spot market in top
producing western Gujarat state, fell to less than 25,000 bags
of 60 kg each from nearly 40,000 bags in the last week.
* Jeera in Unjha spot rose 37 rupees to 12,511 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar, Deepak Sharma and Rajendra
Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)