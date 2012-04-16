MUMBAI, April 16 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday, on bargain buying after hitting their lowest level in more than three years last week, although arrival pressure and an estimated increase in output this year weighed, analysts said.

* The May turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.96 percent at 3,558 rupees per 100 kg by 3:28 p.m. The contract last week fell to 3,474 rupees, the lowest level for the second month contract since January 2009.

* "Futures rose on lower-level buying. In the physical market, despite sharp fall, stockists are not active. They are waiting for further correction," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 9 rupees to 3,327 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper edged lower, extending losses from their lowest level in seven weeks, weighed by weak export demand and surging supplies from Vietnam, analysts said.

* The most traded May pepper contract was down 0.72 percent at 37,750 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 37,400 rupees, a level last seen on March 2. In the Kochi spot market, pepper fell 921.9 rupees to 37,463.1 rupees per 100 kg.

* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice, is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said.

* Analysts expect downward pressure in prices to continue.

* Support is placed 37,700/37,350 rupees, said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade.

JEERA

Jeera futures were up more than a percent on short-covering after falling over 7 percent in the last week and on a decline in arrivals, analysts said.

* The May jeera contract was up 1.57 percent at 11,985 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell over 7 percent in previous six trading sessions.

* "Due to a sharp fall in prices, farmers started holding back and reduced supplies to the spot market. And this also supported the prices," said Hudani.

* Daily arrivals in the Unjha, a key spot market in top producing western Gujarat state, fell to less than 25,000 bags of 60 kg each from nearly 40,000 bags in the last week.

* Jeera in Unjha spot rose 37 rupees to 12,511 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar, Deepak Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)