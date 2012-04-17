MUMBAI, April 17 Indian jeera futures extended gains for the second straight session on bargain buying by traders following the sharp fall in prices and on hopes of increase in export demand, analysts said.

* At 3:49 p.m, the most traded jeera May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.61 percent at 12,162 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen around 30 percent in the current year.

* "Prices have fallen significantly, and at this level farmers are holding back supplies. Moreover, traders are hoping for a revival in export demand as prices in the domestic market are now competitive," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Arrivals in spot markets have fallen to less than 25,000 bags of 60 kg from over 40,000 bags in the last week as farmers are holding back supplies following the sharp fall in prices, traders said.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 68 rupees to 12,460 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday afternoon helped by short-covering, though higher supplies from Vietnam kept the upside limited, analysts said.

* The most-traded pepper for May delivery on the NCDEX was 1.67 percent higher at 38,600 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 38,870 rupees earlier. The spice has fallen 12.25 percent since March 19.

* Pepper in Kochi spot market was up 5.6 rupees at 37,222 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is some short-covering as market has fallen so much," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management, adding pepper may trade in the range of 38,300-39,100 rupees, said Reddy.

* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice, is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were treading water as short-covering balanced the downward pressure from the rising arrivals and an estimated increase in output this year, analysts said.

* The May turmeric contract on the NCDEX was trading marginally up at 0.06 percent at 3,560 rupees per 100 kg. The contract last week fell to 3,474 rupees, the lowest level for the second month contract since January 2009.

* "Prices are expected to fall on higher output and lower demand," said a trader based in Delhi.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 33 rupees to 3,283 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)